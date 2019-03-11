Win tickets to see Four Weddings and a Funeral at Burnley Reel Cinema

East Lancashire Newspapers has teamed up with Burnley Reel Cinema to offer film lovers a chance to win a pair of cinema tickets.

This week's offering is the classic Four Weddings and a Funeral starring Hugh Grant and Andie McDowell.

The film kick-starts Reel's anniversary season with the cinema showing one classic film for one week only each month.

Four Weddings and a Funeral – now 25 years old – can be seen each day at 1pm from Friday until Thursday, March 21st.

Tickets are £5.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, just click here and name one of the stars.

Deadline for entries is Thursday, 5pm.