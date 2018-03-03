Woman dies after being pulled from burning house in Burnley

A woman has died after being pulled from a burning home in Rimington Avenue.

The tragic incident happened this afternoon (Saturday).

Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to reports of a house fire in Rimington Avenue. On arrival, fire crews rescued the woman, but she later died in hospital.

Nobody else was injured in the blaze.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed a joint investigation between fire and police was under way. She added: "We are aware that a woman was pulled out of the house, but she later died in hospital. Investigations are ongoing."