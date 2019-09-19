Work begins on £13m. gated community development at former Pendle mill site

A £13m. development is finally under way on the site of a former Pendle carpet weaving mill to create an exclusive gated community of homes.

Cheshire Estates bought the site of the former Spenbrook Mill at Newchurch-in-Pendle which is now being developed to contain10 mews homes and 19 four and five bedroom detached homes.

Computer image

Laurence Daw, from Cheshire Estates, said: "We are a development company based in Cheshire and Manchester. Earlier this year we came across the very unique former carpet weaving mill, namely Spenbrook Mill.

"Being positioned within an area of natural outstanding beauty and a very unique position it was too difficult not to purchase the site."

Laurence revelaed that the first show home will be launched later this year with various completions set for early next year.