Work to begin on outdoor 3G football pitch at Pendle's Leisure Box

Work on the 3G outdoor football pitch at the Brierfield-based Leisure Box facility will commence later this month.



The Leisure Box is a community facility operated by Burnley FC’s official charity, BFC in the Community, that opened in March 2019.

The £4.5m centre, which is based in Brierfield at the Northlight site, is inclusive of an indoor 4G pitch, an 18-line climbing area, a children’s play area, a sports hall and a dance studio.

The outdoor 3G pitch forms part of the final phase of works at the site and will be located to the right of the car park at the entrance of the facility.

Working with contractors S and C Slatter Ltd, work will start on Monday, September 16th, and are forecasted to be complete within 12 weeks.

The pitch will be 60 x 40 metres and will have the capacity to host 7v7 games or two 5-a-side games.

The space will be available to grassroots teams, community groups and for recreational bookings.

The pitch will also be utilised by Burnley FC in the Community to deliver its numerous footballing projects including Soccer Schools and sessions for females, disabled participants, local community groups and refugees.

Matt Hargreaves, general manager at the Leisure Box said: “This brand-new pitch will be a fantastic asset to a community in real need of playing facilities.

“We are well aware that there is a deficit in high quality spaces such as this in Pendle and so this pitch always formed part of the vision for the Leisure Box.

“We hope the whole community will benefit from and enjoy using this purposeful space once we open up in just a few weeks.”

The 3G pitch will be constructed with thanks to funding primarily from the Premier League and FA Facilities Fund, administered by the Football Foundation and the continued support from key partners, Pendle Borough Council, PEARL, Barnfield Construction, Lancashire LEP and the Sutton Pendle Charitable Trust.

To find out more about Leisure Box, visit www.theleisurebox.org or to make an enquiry about booking the new outdoor 3G pitch, please call 01282 222380.