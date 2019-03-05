World's Biggest Pub Quiz to be hosted in Brierfield

The World's Biggest Pub Quiz will be hosted in Brierfield on Thursday.

Brierfield Liberal Club is one of 1,500 venues across the UK taking part in the World's Biggest Pub Quiz to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Organised by PubAid the quiz starts at 7-45pm and the price is £2 per head with a maximum of four in a team.

All are welcome to the event at the club in Cross Street and there will be a free hot supper served.

Donations of raffle prizes are being accepted and anyone who would like more information is asked to contact 01282 616365.