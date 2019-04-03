Wynsors putting best foot forward in fund-raising for Pendleside Hospice

Wynsors World of Shoes in Burnley has announced that Pendleside Hospice will be its new fund-raising partner for the next year.

The decision was made to let store colleagues select local charities that would make a difference on their own store’s doorstep, allowing for customer donations to be invested into the local area.

The footwear retailer has recently relaunched its charity initiative, which previously saw all funds raised over the last two years donated to the national charity, Cancer Research UK. This new initiative will see multiple local charities receive support from the 45 stores across the North of England and Yorkshire.

Colleagues across the company were encouraged to put forward deserving causes that hold meaning to them to ensure that their fundraising efforts make a difference in their own communities.

Pendleside Hospice has been recognised by colleagues at the Burnley branch for the amazing work that they do within the local community and have been confirmed as the stores fundraising partner for the year.

Christina Cope, head of corporate fundraising at Pendleside Hospice, said: “Here at Pendleside Hospice we are thrilled that the Burnley store has chosen to partner with us. It's great to see a local retailer supporting our hospice as our work plays a huge part in many people’s lives in the area. We look forward to seeing what the partnership brings.”

Leanne Williams, store manager at Wynsors Burnley, said: “We’re so pleased with the introduction of the new charity initiative which will see each of the store teams making a difference in their own community.

“Being able to support such a valuable local cause as Pendleside Hospice over the course of the next year is fantastic and we’re excited to see all money raised be put to good use in our local area.

"We understand that donations are vital for smaller charities to continue with their hard work and it’s great to be able to offer our ongoing support to a cause that’s close to all of our hearts.”