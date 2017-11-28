X Factor star Grace set to perform homecoming gig in Blackburn

Langho's Grace Davies is through to the final of X Factor and will give a homecoming performance at Blackburn's Cathedral Square tomorrow evening (Wednesday).

She will be joined by her mentor, Sharon Osbourne.

Free wristbands will be available on the day from Cathedral Square for anyone who wants to come along and support Grace.

It is thought the show will start around 6pm, following a whistle-stop tour of the borough onboard the X Factor battlebus.

Following her performance on the show on Sunday evening, music mogul Simon Cowell said she sounded more like a returning winner performing a hit single than a contestant. The 20-year-old performed her own upbeat pop track‘ "Wolves" and took to the piano to showcase a David Bowie classic over the weekend.

Her mentor Sharon Osbourne, who will be joining Grace for her homecoming tour, said Grace has a successful career ahead of her and revealed the former warehouse worker and barmaid already has a back catalogue of original songs which are sure hits.

X Factor host Dermot O’Leary revealed live on air that Grace will perform the homecoming gig in Blackburn on Wednesday, with the venue being the town’s impressive £25m. Cathedral Quarter.

Coun. Phil Riley, executive member for Regeneration, said: "We are delighted for Grace, her talent is outstanding and the town is fully behind her.

"We have been backing Grace by putting posters on the town’s digital screen and bus shelters across the borough, which were shown on Saturday night’s episode. We want to help encourage people to vote for our talented songstress and help get Grace win the X Factor title.

"The X Factor crew visited on Friday to look at possible venues for a concert should Grace get through. We were keen to showcase the new Cathedral Quarter development where the concert will be staged, weather permitting. We also took them to look around King George’s Hall. They were highly impressed by Blackburn. The result is a huge boost for the town.

Harriet Roberts, Blackburn BID manager, said: "It’s fantastic news for the town that Grace is in the X-Factor finals. Helping to highlight our award winning town centre to a large TV audience can only be good for our businesses. Good Luck Grace!"

Grace will compete for the X Factor title alongside Kevin Davy White and Simon Cowell’s group Rak Su.

The super singer has been a firm favourite to take the X Factor title since her performance in the opening show of the series.

Fellow Blackburn star Diana Vickers made the semi-final nine years ago and went on to have a solo career.