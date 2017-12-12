YELLOW WARNING: North west set to be blasted by ice

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning as parts of the north west are set to be coated in ice.

The bad weather is expected to last from 4pm on Tuesday and lasts until around 11am on Wednesday, December 13.

Residents in the area are being warned to expect some disruption on icy stretches and untreated roads and snow on higher ground.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Ice is expected to form on some surfaces from late Tuesday afternoon and last overnight into Wednesday morning.

"The chance of this is highest across parts of Scotland and northern England where rain may fall onto frozen surfaces.

"A few centimetres of fresh snow are also likely on high ground, mainly across Scotland and northern England.

"There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls."