You’d be quackers to miss duck challenge!

Local Estate agents Petty’s are again taking part in this year’s Corporate Challenge organised by Pendleside Hospice and are bringing back their popular little yellow ducks.

After their great success last time, Petty’s decided they couldn’t leave them out.

Ian Bythell, the firm’s residential director, said: “This is such a great initiative by the hospice. We take our corporate and social responsibility very seriously, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun at the same time and the yellow ducks certainly do that."

People can purchase a duck from any of the Petty offices. They’re then asked to take the ducks with them wherever they go and to send the pictures back to Petty. Ian added: “Just this weekend we had a duck at an Ed Sheeran concert in Edinburgh and last time we had ducks go to music festivals, on a world cruise and one even ended up in the back of a police car in Australia!”

Petty’s are also running a Trig Point Challenge and donating £1 for every picture taken at the trig point on Pendle Hill.

You can follow the adventures of the ducks on Petty’s Facebook page or by hashtag #pendlesidecorp on social media.