Young athletes' charity project bags them £400 for new equipment

Clayton Harriers' juniors before their bag pack at the Burnley Asda store.
Young runners swapped sprinting for bag packing to raise funds for new equipment.


Members of Clayton Harriers Juniors, which has runners from Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, spent a day helping shoppers at the Burnley Asda store.

They helped customers pack their bags and also load their shopping into trollies as part of a project to raise money for new kit and equipment for the summer and autumn cross country season.

And they raised the magnificent total of £397.

The juniors, who are aged seven to 17, train weekly at Blessed Trinity RC College's Spirit of Sport in Burnley.

They compete in a range of events including fell and road running and the group is open to all abilities