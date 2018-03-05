Young athletes put through their paces at sports academy

Keen young athletes from across East Lancashire have discovered just what it takes to be a member of the popular Academy of Sport and prestigious Elite Athlete Programme at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre.

Pre-Academy sessions were staged in football, rugby, netball, basketball and boxing for Year 11 pupils who have applied to take A' Levels or Advanced Level Vocational qualifications at Burnley Sixth Form Centre – or are still considering their options - and want to pursue their love of sport alongside

their studies.

Academy of Sport Manager at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre Ashley Alderson said: “It was great to see so many promising young athletes joining us for a fantastic day of sport, strength and conditioning and to see just what standard of coaching, equipment and facilities we can offer them as Academy of Sport students at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre.

“Our professional coaches really put the pupils through their paces and were impressed by their skills, fitness and commitment.

"We’re really looking forward to working with them in future and welcoming them to the Academy of Sport and Elite Athlete Programme when

they start their studies here at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre”.

The varied sessions were led by expert coaches, including former Burnley FC players Andy Payton and Gerry Harrison, and guest coach Shayne Singleton, a Burnley title-winning boxer.

Young athletes had the chance to work on their individual sport techniques, compete against current Academy players and improve their fitness.

Ashley added: “At Burnley College Sixth Form Centre we really can offer the best of both worlds to students who are passionate about sport.

“As well as outstanding teaching and individual support – whether that’s in A' Levels or Advanced Level vocational courses – we offer the very best sports coaching and facilities.

"It’s the perfect way to continue developing sports skills and improving strength and fitness alongside your studies.”

If you couldn’t make it to the latest Pre Academy of Sport sessions, there’s still a chance to catch further sessions on Wednesday, March 28th, May 30th or July 11th.

To find out more about the Academy of Sport, email email academyofsport@burnley.ac.uk or call 01 282 733373.