Young musicians hit the right note in funding bid

Talented young musicians were in tune with their instruments in the first auditions for the Pendle Young Musicians Bursary.

The programme, which was held at Colne Municipal Hall, is aimed at giving young musicians an opportunity to gain funding to help them continue their musical studies.

Ben Finlay

Nine performers from vocalists, pianists, guitarists, a cellist and a trumpeter gave stunning performances to a packed audience including the borough mayors of Pendle, Burnley and the Ribble Valley along with Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson.

The international music adjudicator Marilynne Davies said of the opening concert: "This is a truly amazing event. You should cherish it, support it, attend it, for I can tell you it does not happen everywhere like it happens here."

Four soloists now move forward to battle it out in the next round, on Saturday June 30th at 2pm. They are guitarist George Collins, cellist Ben Finlay, pianist Brian Low and trumpeter Ben Jarvis.

Each will be playing for a share of the £18,000 available to further their studies.

Ben Jarvis

Brian Low