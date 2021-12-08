Kent Tops List of The UK's Most Dangerous Region for Drivers in December

Kent tops the list as the most dangerous region for drivers during the festive period

Driving home for Christmas?

On average, an estimated 11,500 accidents will occur on UK roads during the month of December, making it one of the most dangerous times for drivers on the roads.

The majority of this will occur on Thursday and Friday evenings between 4pm and 8pm as Brits make their way home for Christmas.

New research revealed by Motorcycling Outfitters, Motolegends, has revealed that Kent is the most dangerous region for drivers in December with the highest number of accidents in the UK.

Despite having some of the safest roads in Europe, around 70 people are seriously injured on British roads every day. Although road safety has dramatically improved, we must identify where these accident hotspots are. This allows us to stay alert to any potential incidents we could end up involved in.

In December, over 133,821 accidents have been recorded on UK roads-making it one of the most dangerous seasons for drivers!

Kent has the highest number of accidents in the UK

Data has revealed that Kent tops the list- with over 49,216 accidents since 2009 involving 92,310 vehicles. It is reported that the highest age bracket within these accidents is 21-30 with 7,163 accidents.

In December alone, they have recorded 4,157 accidents making the county the most dangerous region for driving!

Top 10 Highest No, of Accidents by County

No. of Accidents (2009 – 2020) Kent 4,157 Surrey 3,523 Hampshire 2,870 Lancashire 2,839 Essex 2,823 Birmingham 2,615 Hertfordshire 2,392 Lincolnshire 2,147 West Sussex 1,888 Norfolk 1,827

London has the most combined accidents by local authorities

With a recorded 23,391 accidents since 2009, London is the most unsafe region to drive in during the festive period. This is followed by the South East with 21,296 accidents reported and North West with 14,044.

Top Highest No. of Accidents during December by region

REGION No. of Accidents (2009 - 2020) London 23,391 South East 21,296 North West 14,044 Eastern 13,076 Yorkshire 12,103 West Midlands 11,379 South West 10,447 East Midlands 10,220 Scotland 8,041 Wales 4,991

How can we keep safe whilst driving on the roads?

Christopher, Paul of Motorlegends, Guildford says, "Driving can be dangerous, and as a company that sells motorcycle clothing, protecting riders is never far from our thinking. We do, however, tend towards "passive safety", a philosophy that aims to ensure the rider feels comfortable and relaxed in all weather conditions.

Warm when it’s cold. Cool when it’s hot. And dry when it’s wet. Only when a rider is in a position to focus all their attention on the road, can he or she do what is required to stay out of harm’s way.”

For more information and the original content that looks at overall accident hotspots: https://www.motolegends.com/blog/road-accidents-by-area