Medal rush continues for GB swimmers as Duncan Scott wins silver and Luke Greenbank bags bronze

Duncan Scott claimed his third Olympic medal of Tokyo 2020 by taking silver in the men’s 200 metres individual medley while Luke Greenbank won bronze in the men’s 200m backstroke.

Scott, who had already won gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and silver in the individual discipline this week, was fifth heading into the final 50m but he upped the ante to surge up the leaderboard.

However, despite clocking a personal best time of one minute and 55.28 seconds, the Scot finished an agonising 0.28 seconds off top spot as he was denied his first individual Olympic gold by China’s Wang Shun.

Scott’s third podium place took Great Britain to six swimming medals for these Games – moving them just one behind their all-time record at London 1908 – after Luke Greenbank had earlier added to the tally.

Greenbank qualified second fastest to reach the final on Friday morning and won bronze in the final, in a time of one minute and 54.72 seconds.

Greenbank told the BBC: “It’s amazing. A dream come true. I’m so happy and over the moon.

“My first memory of swimming is watching the Beijing Olympics. It’s always been a life ambition of mine so to come away with a medal, an individual medal as well, is absolutely amazing.”