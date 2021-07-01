Nick Grimshaw to leave Radio 1 after 14 years - to be replaced by Jordan North and Vick Hope

Nick Grimshaw is leaving Radio One (Photo: BBC)

Nick Grimshaw is to leave the BBC after 14 years, the radio presenter has announced.

He revealed he was leaving the broadcaster during his BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday.

Nick Grimshaw has announced he will leave BBC Radio 1 after 14 years at the station.

Vick Hope and Jordan North will take over Nick Grimshaw’s slot on the radio station.

The pair will take over from September, hosting from 3:30 - 6pm on Monday’s to Thursday’s

Grimshaw joined the BBC in 2007, hosting BBC Two youth music show Sound alongside DJ Annie Mac. In 2008 he hosted Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast Show, eventually taking over the weekday Breakfast Show in 2012 from Chris Moyles.

He became the Radio 1’s breakfast show’s second longest-running host in the programme’s history, overtaking the previous record held by Tony Blackburn.

What has Nick Grimshaw said?

In an official statement, Grimshaw said that working at Radio 1 had been a “childhood dream”, adding: “I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true. It has been everything I’d imagined and even more. I grew up wanting to connect with people and to feel accepted and the Radio 1 listeners gave me that and let me be part of their daily life, for which I will be eternally grateful.”

He added: “But over the last few months I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about my future and, after 14 years, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on – I’d like to thank the listeners as without them none of this could have been possible and the Radio 1 family, who have been such a huge part of my life.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Vick Hope said: What a madness! Drivetime!!!

“I love Radio 1 so, so much, having grown up tuning in religiously every single day, it means the world to be taking the reins at home-time with the phenomenal Mr North.

“Grimmy is an absolute legend of the game, thank you mate for every laugh you’ve sent rippling through the country! Taking over Drive is a task we won’t be taking lightly, but Jordan and I are ready to put our all into making your journey home that little bit brighter.”