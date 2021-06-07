Police claim Madeleine McCann case ‘could be solved in months’ as clairvoyant offers insight

Madeleine McCann disappeared from a holiday complex in Praia da Luz in May 2007 (Photo: Getty Images)

A german prosecutor leading the investigation into the key suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has claimed the case ‘could be solved in months’.

Hans Christian Wolters has revealed his team has received some “very interesting tips” over the past year and is pleased with how the investigation has progressed.

‘Not all questions have been answered’

Mr Wolters said he hopes his team can solve the disappearance of Madeleine, but warned it will take “several months”, as police still have many questions left unanswered.

In the latest update, he said: “We hope we can solve the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, although this will take several months.

“We are pleased with the response to our appeal for witnesses. But unfortunately not all our questions have been answered.

Convicted paedophile Christian Bruekner, 44, who is the main suspect in the case, has yet to be questioned by prosecutors, with the interview due to take place at the end of the investigation, the Mirror reports.

Asked when Brueckner will be quizzed, Mr Wolters said: “At the end of the ­investigation.

“When we have completed our investigations, we will inform the public about the result and then also about further details.”

What is known about the key suspect?

Mr Brueckner was living in a camper van close to Praia da Luz on the Algarve when Madeleine disappeared on 3 May 2007, not long before her fourth birthday.

German and UK police first became aware of the convicted paedophile as a suspect in the case in 2017, and went public with the information in June last year.

Since then, senior investigators have interviewed several potential key witnesses in both Germany and Portugal, including Mr Brueckner’s British ex-girlfriend who claims he brutally attacked her.

Investigators revealed last year that the suspect’s phone “pinged” close to the resort on the night Madeleine vanished, while her parents Kate and Gerry were having tapas with friends nearby.

Mr Wolters, who believes Madeleine is dead, said his team have yet to track down the mystery person who Mr Bruekner phoned on the same night she disappeared.

He also revealed that have not spoken to Kate and Gerry McCann about the case.

Mr Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence in a German jail for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz, has denied being involved in Madeleine’s disappearance and has refused to speak to police or prosecutors.

He is also being investigated for allegedly exposing himself to children in an Algarve playground.

Christian Brueckner is a key suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine (Photo: Getty Images)

Clairvoyant offers insight into case

A clairvoyant has reportedly told police that Madeleine is buried in the woods just six miles from the Portugeues holiday resorts where she went missing 14 years ago.

Michael Schneider, who has supposedly located the remains of several missing people, has given police the exact coordinates of a location he believes will lead them to her body, the Mirror reports.

The mystic is said to have helped solve a case of a missing woman in Germany, who was sadly found hanging from a tree 36 hours after he gave police officers the correct location.

Mr Schneider has also successfully located the bodies of murdered couple Peter Neumair, 63 and Laura Perselli, 68, who went missing from their home in Bolzano in Italy in January.

Mr Wolters told the Mirror his officers have previously used clairvoyants in cases, but refused to comment on Mr Schneider.

He said: “Several psychics have responded to our call for help in the past year and offered assistance.

“In some cases, we also received ­concrete tips. We do not ignore them, but we are cautious.”

Mr Schneider contacted the BKA, Germany’s equivalent of the FBI, three weeks ago with his claim and received an email in response statting: “Your ­information will be appropriately incorporated into our work.”

The mystic said he is pleased the police seem to be taking his information seriously and explained he locates a person by looking at a photo of them, and asking God “whether this living being is alive or dead”.

He added: “After that I take an atlas or a road map and look at large areas superficially. Afterwards at Google Maps and Earth.

“Then I let my fingers and my eyes circle over these maps until they stop on a spot and mark it.”