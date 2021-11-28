Snow and ice expected across much of the UK, as Met Office warns of 'icy stretches'

The gale force winds might have subsided but wintry showers will continue across much of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, as Storm Arwen passes.

It’s certainly sweater weather in Glasgow this morning (28 November) as a thin blanket of snow settled on the city.

Following the gusts of freezing winds throughout Friday and Saturday, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until mid-morning on Sunday in Scotland and the North of England.

‘Icy stretches’

The Met Office has warned of a risk of “wintry showers and icy stretches”, as temperatures plummet to minus 1 in Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle.

The East coast can also expect a continuation of severe weather conditions, as temperatures struggle to rise above single figures in much of Scotland.

The Met Office added that there is a risk of “icy stretches”, with snow showers across the Midlands and some areas of inland Scotland, though early rain could make it difficult for snow to lie.

Check in on the elderly

A cold weather alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency on Friday, remaining in place until Monday, prompting advice to people to try to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the chilly conditions.

The public are being urged to check in on elderly and vulnerable neighbours, drive to the conditions of the road and wrap up before heading out.

The cold spell follows perilous winds the last few days, after three people were killed when trees were blown over in strong winds as Storm Arwen hit on Friday.

The Met Office said the strong winds and a mixture of rain, sleet and snow led to “power cuts, transport disruption, trees fell, there were large coastal waves and blizzards affected some hills.”

Summary of the weather outlook

The Met Office has provided the following guidance on what to expect from Sunday 28 November to Thursday 2 December:

Sunday:

Most areas will have some sunshine at times, but some snow for a time over parts of Scotland and north west England this morning and parts of the Midlands and southern England this afternoon. Wintry showers in the east. Feeling cold.

Tonight:

Cold and frosty. Further wintry showers in the east whilst early evening snow in the south clears. Cloud and rain into Northern Ireland and Scotland later, some inland snow Scotland.

Monday:

Early clouds and outbreaks of rain over Northern Ireland and Scotland, spreading into northern England, Wales and the southwest. Elsewhere, dry and brighter for a time but cloudier later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: