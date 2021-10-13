Tesco ‘trialling security barriers on alcohol aisles’ to cut down number of thefts

Security barriers are being trialled in a Tesco alcohol aisle at a store in Birmingham.

The measure is in place following an increase in shoplifters due to the low levels of staff at the store during the night, The Sun reports.

The security barriers could be rolled out across the country if successful.

What are the security barriers like?

The doors open automatically when customers approach the barrier or can require a member of staff with a key card to open them.

It means any shoppers will be supervised when buying goods.

The barriers can be left locked when it is quiet or when there are fewer staff to supervise the aisle.

What’s been said?

“It is quite an extreme method to cut down on theft but a very effective one,” a supermarket source told The Sun.

“They are a bleak sign of the times but will save Tesco a fortune.”

What else is Tesco trialling?

A Tesco Extra store in Yorkshire yesterday (12 October) asked shoppers to show their receipt before they leave in order to crackdown on thefts.

According to the newspaper, management have put a notice in the Rotherham store window explaining the measure is to tackle antisocial behaviour.

It is understood the measure is temporary and will not be rolled out across other stores.

The Mirror first reported the notice with Tesco saying: “We know this may sound a little unusual, but we genuinely believe this is the right thing to do for our regular customers.”