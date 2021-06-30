This versatile pendant light not only offers a built in heater but also a misting cooling system so you can be prepared whatever the weather. Its contemporary finish adds a stylish addition to your alfresco set up but it also has brilliant functionality.

The light is dimmable and comes with a remote so you can turn it one and off in an instant with ease and convenience. The heating element comes with two levels too so you can adjust the temperature to suit your needs. If you choose the misting version of the BEEM, you’ll be able to control via a Bluetooth smart phone app. You can choose from four sizes, between 230cm and 520cm, and all are made to order.