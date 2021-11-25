British Airways has launched its Black Friday flight and holiday deals

After far too long spent staying at home, travellers, rejoice - not only has the US finally reopened its borders to UK citizens following COVID lockdowns, but British Airways is going to make it affordable to get there.

BA has announced their Black Friday savings, and they’re a delight to anyone with wanderlust.

Running from now until 30 November 2021, they include an impressive:

Customers need to book between 25 November and 30 November 2021.

If you’d prefer a holiday closer to home, there are amazing European city break packages from £119pp.

If you’re keen on a European city break, you can now can book flights and two nights’ hotel accommodation from £119pp to Barcelona, Budapest, Milan, Nice, Prague, Warsaw and Lisbon.

What if the destination I want to travel to is not in the BA Black Friday Sale?

British Airways Holidays is offering up to £300 off holiday packages to any destination, available on trips taken any time before 20 October 2022. How that pans out:

· Spend £10,000 on a flight + hotel package and save £300 per booking

· Spend £5,000 on a flight + hotel package and save £200 per booking

· Spend £2,500 on any holiday package and save £100 per booking

· Spend £1,250 on any holiday package and save £50 per booking

· Spend £650 on a flight + car package and save £25 per booking

Is it safe for book travel in 2022?

Further, unexpected occurrences notwithstanding, 2022 looks like the year a form of normality is going to return to travel, both national and international, as the vaccine programmes make it safer for people to travel abroad.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “2022 is going to be the year we can truly start to explore the world again. As restrictions continue to ease, we see visits to the British Airways website increasing, which is a good indication that holidays are back on the agenda for our customers.”

What are the entry requirements for UK visitors?

UK travellers, and all other foreign visitors, will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination to enter the US, as well as proof of a negative Covid test taken within three days of arrival.

Airlines will be required to collect contact information from international travellers so that they can be traced if required.

Visit www.britishairways.com for full offer details including terms, conditions, dates and destinations.

