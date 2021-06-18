What are the best high chairs for babies and toddlers in the UK, and how do you chose one? Our expert reviews

Best high chairs for babies and toddlers UK

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A high chair is an essential bit of kit for every parent. It’s the place your child will spend lots of their time, from a very early age, discovering the wonderful world of food and drink - and making a lot of mess in the process.

There is a huge range of high chairs on the market, at a wide variety of prices, so it can be hard to know where to start when choosing one. The main thing is to choose one that your child will be happy and comfortable in, and that also goes with the style of your home and your lifestyle.

A good high chair needs to match the space you have

If you have a small kitchen, a space-saving high chair might be a priority: many high chairs will fold away, and you can buy extremely compact ones that are also portable for those who often go away for weekends or holidays.

If subtlety and contemporary design is your priority, you might want to go for one with a sleek, minimalist aesthetic, while if you want to entertain your child, there are lots of options with really colourful, cute designs and even toy bars to keep them occupied during meal times.

Whichever one you go for, you’re guaranteed some pretty messy times ahead, so going for one that’s easy to clean will make your life easier. Many high chairs have removable trays you can pop in the dishwasher, and cushions or seats you can slip off and wash in the machine, making clean-up time a doddle.

Consider - will your high chair work for a toddler?

It’s also worth considering how long you’ll be using your high chair for: many have longer life spans than just babyhood, converting into toddler seats, step stools or even chairs for older children.

We’ve included a range of high chairs of all shapes and sizes across all budgets, so whatever your priority, whether design, price or longevity, you’ll find the perfect one for you in our roundup.

While building them and testing them out, we also took into account how simple they are to set up, how much our mini testers enjoyed them, and how easy they are to clean.

Stokke Clikk High Chair Stokke Clikk High Chair £149.00 Best for: Ease of assembly Forget fiddling with Allen keys: the fantastic Clikk high chair from chic Norwegian baby brand Stokke couldn’t be easier to put together with no tools. It really did take less than a minute to assemble, and once we were done, we had a gorgeously contemporary high chair that our little one loved sitting in. The ease of assembly also makes it incredibly portable, ideal for holidays or weekends at grandparents. The brand is well-known for its minimalist Scandi aesthetic, and we can attest that this high chair is no exception, with clean lines that not only look great but make it a dream to clean too. The tray is dishwasher safe to make your busy life simpler, and the chair comes in a choice of four pretty colours to suit any home. Buy now

Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair Chicco Polly Magic Relax Highchair £149.00 Best for: Entertaining your baby A high chair is an investment, so if you can get one that makes those first few sleep-deprived months of your baby’s life a little easier, it’s well worth it. Enter: the Polly Magic Relax high chair from Italian baby brand Chicco. The cute high chair can be used from birth up to three years old thanks to its three adjustable seat positions (including a lie-flat option) and padded reducer, and our little tester adored lying back and playing with the included toy bar. We loved how easy it was to put together, and it felt really sturdy and comfortable for our little one. A great option for entertaining your baby right from day one. Buy now

Infantino Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair Infantino Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair £119.99 Best for: Adorable design and versatility Looking for an affordable chair your little one will love? Then you need the Fox Grow with Me 4-in-1 Convertible Highchair from California-based brand Infantino. The adorable Fox design will have your child clamouring to sit in it, while the 4-in-1 functionality is genius. This means the chair transforms through four stages, starting its life as a high chair with a reclining seat suitable from three months, to a traditional high chair for babies of six months and over, to a toddler booster you can add to any chair, and eventually to a toddler chair. We - and our mini tester - loved the look and versatility of the high chair, and considering how long it will serve your family for, it’s great value too. Buy now

Skip Hop Sit to Step High Chair Skip Hop Sit to Step High Chair £200.00 Best for: Versatile features We were big fans of the Sit to Step High Chair from global baby brand Skip Hop. It’s simple, chic grey, white and beechwood tones will look great in any kitchen, while its cosy seat is comfortable and supportive for little ones. We loved the transformative options of the chair, which can be used from three months (with the recline feature) to three years as a high chair, and then converts into a toddler step stool so your child can be part of the action in the kitchen. It’s also super easy to clean, with a dishwasher-safe removable tray insert and a wipe-clean seat cover that you can put in your washing machine. A fabulous all rounder that will stand the test of time and look great while doing so. Buy now

Mamas and Papas Snax Highchair Mamas and Papas Snax Highchair £85.00 Best for: Affordability If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a high chair but still want one that looks great and is packed with cool features, go for the Snax Highchair from British baby brand Mamas and Papas. The high chair is a doddle to put together, and little ones will love the cute safari print with adorable images of koalas, hippos, elephants and more. It’s got six height positions, three recline positions and three tray settings to suit your baby at each stage of their feeding journey, and folds away for easy storage. We loved the generously sized removable tray, perfect for your little one to enjoy a feast from, and how easy the tray and wipe-clean seat pad are to clean. Another impressive feature is the handy storage basket - ideal for storing bits and bobs away safely and accessibly. Buy now

MamaToyz Mama Highchair MamaToyz Mama Highchair £154.00 Best for: Cool Scandi minimalism For a stylish, minimalist product with a Scandi look that will last till your child is nearly a teen, go for the cool Mama Highchair from UK wooden toy brand Mamatoyz. The chair can be used till your child is 12 years old with either a tray, bumper bar or as a seat. We loved the look of the natural wood, which is easy to wipe clean, and the longevity of the product makes it a really sustainable option. An aesthetically pleasing, eco-friendly piece of furniture that will grow with your child. Buy now

Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair £135.00 Best for: A chair that lasts a lifetime The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair is, in the world of highchairs, genuinely iconic: beloved of celebrities, influencers and millions of families, it’s a staple on Instagram and Pinterest and for good reason too. The chair isn’t just aesthetically pleasing with its Scandi minimalist style, but is also genius in that it lasts a lifetime. It can be used from when your little one is a tiny newborn and lasts forever thanks to its adjustable seat and footplate that can accommodate adults weighing up to 136kg, so even when your children have flown the nest, you can still be using your Tripp Trapp as a dining or office chair. It’s super stylish, easy to put together, comfy for little ones and adults alike, and we also loved the huge range of colours to pick from, from chic neutrals to bright hues, meaning the Tripp Trapp really does fit into every home. Buy now