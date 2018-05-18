Amateurs back up pro as Colne win

Colne professional James Perice hit 61 and took 4-46 as Matt Walker’s side beat Rawtenstall by 44 runs at the Horsfield.

But it was the performance of the amateurs which most pleased Walker, as Colne collected maximum points.

Danny Kegg took 3-63 as Rawtenstall finished 166 all out, as visiting professional professional Keegan Petersen hit an unbeaten century.

That came after Colne totalled 210-7, as Chris Walton made 29, Jhangir Liaqat 26, Kegg 24, Tom Bradshaw 20 and Walker 35 not out.

Walker said: “It was a good win and a good team performance.

“The pro batted well, he as only out to a catch which their lad was surprised stuck in his hands - it was the second time this season he was out to a catch where you wondered ‘how has he managed to hold onto that?’

“Everyone batted with him sensibly, Chris Walton, Danny Kegg, Tom Bradshaw, myself, Jangy, and we set a total that gave us the ability to bowl against.”

And Colne’s bowlers went on to produce the goods: “Danny bowled a decent spell, consistently asking questions and putting pressure on, and forcing them to take a risk or two.

“Jangy bowled well again, beating the bat but not able to find an edge, but keeping the score down and putting the pressure on, allowing the other bowlers to take wickets.

“It’s the first time the pro has been the leading wicket taker in a game as well.

“Andy Hakin, John Lambert - different people have stepped up each week.

“I’m not surprised with how we’re doing, pleased is the best way of describing it, I’m pleased to see the lads putting in performances to help us win games.”

Colne have won two of their four league games so far, as well as advancing in the Worsley Cup.

Walker’s men make their first trip to league newcomers Middleton tomorrow, and the skipper said: “Middleton is a new ground, so we’re stepping into the unknown again, although it’s the same for them.

“They’ve only won once and will be looking to rectify that, but we’ve had a pleasing start and are showing what we are capable of.”