Barnoldswick CC go top of the table after beating Euxton

Barnoldswick made it two wins from two in the Ribblesdale Cricket League on Saturday, as they went top of the table.

Jonathan Beech’s side beat Euxton by 13 runs at Victory Park, for a second maximum-point haul this term, putting them two points clear of Salesbury and Settle.

Chalana De Silva hits out on his way to 29

Euxton captain Louis Sweeney won the toss and put Barlick in to bat, and it looked the right decision as the hosts were bowled out for 129 in just 29 overs.

Opener Adil Khan Adil Khan fell for a three-ball duck, before professional Chalana De Silva hit a rapid 29 from 20 balls, backed up by overseas amateur Jack Rietschel, who added 32 from 43 balls, with five fours.

There was also 21 in extras, but Euxton looked to have the upper hand, as Madushan Ravichandrakumar returned 6-34 from 12 overs, and Rizwan Patel 3-19 off five.

But Barlick had their own six-wicket hero as they successfully defended that total.

Jack Rietschel about to cut the ball on his way to the top score of 32

Rietschel took 6-44 from 17 overs, and De Silva 3-36 off 17, as Euxton were dismissed for 116 in 42.1 overs.

Barlick would have got home earlier but for late order resistance from Chris Pearson (22) and Danny Curtis (22).

Barnoldswick are at Whalley tonight in the Twenty20 Group One, tomorrow they are at Cherry Tree in the league, and on Sunday they are at Longridge in the LCB Club Knockout.

Paul Beech in defensive mode