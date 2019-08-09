Barnoldswick CC paid man Chalana De Silva is on cloud nine in derby win

Barnoldswick professional Chalana De Silva dominated the West Craven derby on Saturday at Victory Park.

The Sri Lankan took 9-42 off 16.4 overs as Earby were bowled out for 112.

And the hosts wrapped up another 12 points with six wickets to spare as Jack Rietschel hit an unbeaten 55 off 44 balls, with Matthew Haines also finishing 25 not out.

For Earby, Jovaun Van Wyngaardt was left stranded on 42 not out, after opener Mathew Nutter made 27, but only last man Salik Khan (20) could join them in double figures.

For Barnoldswick, the win sent them 37 points clear at the top of the Ribblesdale League’s Section B, with promotion looking a formality.

However, Earby remain in that second promotion slot, a point clear of Ribblesdale Wanderers.

Barlick are only four points behind Section A leaders Settle in the overall table.

Da Silva’s haul gives him 49 for the season, six clear of his closest rival, with an average of 10.12.

Tomorrow, Earby are at home to bottom of the pile Feniscowles, while Barnoldswick travel to Balshaw Park to face Euxton.