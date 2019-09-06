Barnoldswick crown dominant Ribblesdale Cricket League campaign with Section B title

Having won promotion back to Section A of the Ribblesdale League Senior Division last weekend, Barnoldswick crowned a dominant season as they sealed the Section B title.

On Saturday, Jonathan Beech’s side beat Ribblesdale Wanderers at Church Meadow by six wickets, to do derby rivals Earby – chasing the Clitheroe side for the second promotion spot – a big favour.

And on Sunday, Barlick saw off last season’s Section A champions Oswaldtwistle Immanuel by 61 runs at Victory Park.

In the Ribble Valley, Beech won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first, as Barnoldswick dismissed Ribblesdale Wanderers for 105 in 34.5 overs.

Professional Chalana De Silva took 7-46 off 17 overs, and Jack Rietschel added 3-29 for Barlick.

Michael English top scored with 35, opener John Rain added 31 and Andrew Needham posted 26 for Wanderers, who conceded defeat inside the 19th over.

De Silva opened the reply and hit 49 from 45 balls, while Jack Rietschel added 36.

On Sunday, in a 37-over game, Barnoldswick closed on 136-9, with 35 from Majid Inayat, and 25 extras.

Oswaldtwistle Immanuel were bowled out for 75 in 30 overs in reply, as Beech took 5-46 and De Silva 5-20.

Meanwhile, Wanderers’ misery at losing at home to Barlick was compounded when news filtered through that Earby had squeezed past Euxton at Balshaw Park to close the gap.

Earby, despite being bowled out for 102 in 23 overs, with opener Lee Parkinson top-scoring with 29, then shot out their Chorley opponents for 86, as Primosh Perera took 5-48 and Martin Windle 3-16.

The two rivals matched each other’s results the following day to leave the promotion race hanging well and truly in the balance.

Wanderers go into the last two games of the season a point clear of Earby, and the sides meet tomorrow at Church Meadow in a defining fixture.

Salesbury won the toss and decided to bat against Earby at the Applegarth on Sunday, and the locals’ bowling attack was again in fine form as they dismissed the Red Caps for just 63 in 28.5 overs.

Jake Hargreaves finished with 4-44 and Chamikara Edirisinghe 5-19.

Windle (20 not out) and Girvacques De Jager (45 not out) knocked off the runs in 12.3 overs.

Earby may then have been surprised to hear Wanderers beat Section A winners Settle by five wickets at Church Meadow.

The newly installed title holders were wiped out for 101 in the 31st over, with skipper Jordan Britcliffe and Safyan Ahmed taking three wickets apiece.

Andrew Needham hit an unbeaten 65, which included six fours and a six, in response as Wanderers were home and dry in the 26th over.