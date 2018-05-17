Barnoldswick up and running but bottom of the pile after mixed bag

Barnoldswick sit bottom of the GreenThumb Ribblesdale Cricket League Senior League A, despite claiming their first league win of the season against Euxton on Sunday.

On Saturday, Jonathan Beech’s side went down by 107 runs to Feniscowles, as Charlie Errey finished with 6-46 off 13 overs for the Blackburn club.

But the following day, Barnoldswick edged out Euxton by one wicket to get up and running.

At the War Memorial Ground, Barlick lost the toss as the hosts elected to bat.

Barnoldswick had some early success as Beech bowled opposite number Jake Errey for two, and two wickets for Sajid Akhtar reduced Feniscowles to 46-3.

Henco Murphy went on the anchor the home innings, however, as he hit 66 from 71 balls.

He shared 60 with Garrett Lilley (17) and 36 with Ruan Kotze, who went on to make 25 himself, as the hosts closed on 190-7.

Akhtar finished with 3-63, and Shoaib Khan 3-32.

In reply, Barlick were bowled out for just 83 in 25.2 overs, as Charlie Errey took centre stage.

After Shaukat Sheraz (26) and Nabeel Ahmed (9) put on 30 for the first wicket, thebatting collapsed with Matthew Haines (12) and Josh Butler (13) the only batsmen to join Sheraz in double figures.

At Balshaw Park on Sunday, Beech won the toss and put Euxton in.

And Barlick made instant inroads as Mark Winrow fell to Sajid Akhtar and Chris Pearson to professional Chalana De Silva for only five runs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, as Barnoldswick reduced the hosts to 94-9, but Ben Dowling hit 46 from 47 balls, and added 33 with Arron Boyden (6 not out) to deny Barnoldswick the bowling points.

Euxton closed on 127-9, as De Silva took 3-30 and Akhtar 5-53).

Barnoldswick were cruising towards their target as Adil Kha (27) Shaukat Sheraz (14), De Silva (24) and Matthew Haines (24) all got starts, with the visitors 103-4.

However, six wickets fell for just 24 runs, leaving Asad Latif (3 not out) and Pradeep Kumar (1 not out) getting the locals home.

Barnoldswick are in Twenty20 group one action on Friday at Cherry Tree, with a trip to Whalley Road to face Read in the league on Saturday.

On Sunday, Barnoldswick host In Time in the Lancashire Knockout Cup.