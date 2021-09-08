Fight fans flock to see fearless Reece Farnhill in action at Colne Muni

Sandygate ABC ace Reece Farnhill

The 23-year-old was unequivocal in his assessment of Frank Duffin's event, which provided the platform for his home debut.

The Sandygate ABC ace said that the adrenaline was pumping as he walked out to Kasabian's "Club Foot" as hundreds of fight fans applauded his entrance.

Sabden star Farnhill had grown accustomed to performing for a handful of supporters during his developmental days as an amateur.

Reece Farnhill Credit: Karen Priestley

But he offloaded more than 150 tickets for the small hall show as friends and family flocked to witness his second professional contest.

"It was quality and probably the best experience of my boxing career so far," he said. "That atmosphere was incredible.

"I wasn't used to that because during my time as an amateur I would only have my mum, dad and my coaches, Andy [Howcroft] and Shane [Armer], there. I sold around 170 tickets and it was loud.

"I enjoyed it and just soaked everything up. I think Colne Muni was at its busiest when I was fighting and it was definitely at its loudest.

"It gave me a huge adrenaline rush. I just had to try and put all that to one side when I got into the ring. I will definitely fight there again."

The middleweight, signed with Maree Boxing, took a calculated risk when matched with Bolton's Ben Thomas. The 29-year-old had been in with a selection of top class operators at light-heavyweight, including Mark Jeffers and Willy Hutchinson.

And he even holds Commonwealth and WBO Inter-Continental champion Lyndon Arthur on results in the ABAs. Farnhill, though, was fearless in his approach, smothering his opponent to negate his superior reach while out-working his foe considerably.

Farnhill said: "We were a bit unsure whether to take the fight at first. We had initially said 'no' because he naturally fought at light heavyweight.

"However, they couldn't find anybody else so we did our research and took the fight because we were confident that we could beat him.

"I don't think many pros would have taken that risk for only their second fight, but I think I learned a lot from it.

"I was happy with my performance. I stuck to the fight plan and did exactly what I said I was going to do.

"He was quite a bit bigger than me so we had worked on getting up close and restricting the room for him to get his shots off. I had to get stuck in and keep my work-rate up.

"We'd worked on a lot of things in the gym and it all came off, which is good. It's nice when everything comes together.