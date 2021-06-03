More to come from super-featherweight sensation Josh Holmes after claiming his first stoppage

Josh Holmes makes his ring entrance at the Sheffield Arena

Super featherweight sensation Josh Holmes says the first stoppage of his professional career is just the tip of the iceberg.

The 25-year-old stretched his record to six without loss when forcing Danny Allen’s corner to throw in the towel early in the second round.

The Phoenix Camp fighter, who trains under the same roof as Jack Massey and Charlie Schofield, was practically punch perfect once settling into a rhythm.

Holmes had been stepping up to six rounds for the first time, but it was all over at the Sheffield Arena within four-and-a-half minutes.

“It was a really good feeling to get that first stoppage,” he said. “It was getting to that point where I really needed it, but it was bound to come now that I’m sitting on my shots a bit more.

“We’ve been working on it a lot. My body is developing and I’m hitting so much harder than when I made my debut. I think there’ll be plenty more stoppages to come now. That’s just the start!

“I was gutted that I didn’t get a bit longer in there, though, because I was just getting warmed up. I think you could see that he’d had enough by then. Once he’d felt the power in my shots he didn’t want anything more to do with me.

Josh Holmes celebrates a sixth career victory

“They stopped it at the right time. I was causing damage.

“I was landing every time, I was even hurting him with my jab, so it was only going to go one way.”

The ex-Eastburn ABC fighter, who resides in Earby, spent some of his teenage years with his head inside the engine of a car when serving an apprenticeship at Peter Watson in Skipton.

But Holmes is now studying an alternative form of mechanics alongside Robert Rimmer at Unit 12 of Denton’s Heaton Mills.

“That was only my sixth fight but I’m improving every time,” said Holmes.

“I’m moving forward quite quickly and I’m learning a lot. I just try to listen and take everything in.

“Everything is coming together nicely now. I can see the changes in my body and in my style. I’m a lot calmer, far more relaxed.

“I’m able to switch stance and strike from different angles. I can go on the back foot if needed and I can switch up my attack depending on my opponent’s style.

“It all just comes naturally. I don’t have to think about it. I sometimes watch the footage back and even wonder how I’ve executed some of the movements in the ring.”