Sandygate ABC star Reece Farnhill ready to put everything on the line!

Reece Farnhill piles the pressure on Scott Williams on his professional debut at the Sheffield Arena. Photo: Karen Priestley.

The pair, who have both won twice as professionals, are ready to risk it all at Colne Municipal Hall on Sunday.

The Sandygate ABC middleweight has already shown that he isn’t afraid to take the plunge since switching over from the amateurs.

Farnhill, 24, returned the decision against a rough and ready Scott Williams on debut in the grounds of Sheffield Arena in May.

Reece Farnhill

And then he took on the challenge of facing a significantly bigger opponent when out-pointing light-heavyweight fighter Ben Thomas three months ago.

“I’ve been happy with my performances,” he said. “The first one was all new to me, so it took a little bit of time to get used to it, but I was happy with the second one against a tough opponent.

“Everything that we’ve been doing at the gym has all been working so I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing. Everyone always told me in the amateurs that I had a style suited to the pros. I think it suits me, especially when it gets to those later rounds.”

Both fighters will also step up to six rounds for the first time when wagering their ‘zero’ at Pendle’s home of boxing.

Sandygate ABC's Reece Farnhill

Ex-Ribble Valley ABC ace Farnhill, who hails from Sabden, believes the additional rounds will be tailored to his style.

Now he wants to finish the calendar year with a bang; by claiming his first stoppage at the expense of his Yorkshire-based foe.

He said: “I’m glad I’m fighting at the Muni again because it was good last time.

“I’m looking at finishing with a knockout, I’ve not had one yet, and then look forward to next year.

“I want to finish the year with a bang then step things up. As long as I’m fit and sharp it doesn’t really matter who my opponent is.

“I would have liked to have got the stoppage on my debut, that’s what everyone aims for, but it didn’t work out, so hopefully I’ll get one this time.”

England Boxing’s former Northern Area champion has left no stone unturned in preparation for his biggest test to date.

Farnhill has pitted his wits against a number of prospects in sparring and has taken on a strength and conditioning coach to take his camp to the next level.

He’s moved around with Junior Thompson, John Kiely and Central Area champion Jack Kilgannon when donning the heavier gloves.

“These last three weeks the training has been hard, it’s been tough, and I’ve had some good sparring sessions,” he continued.

“I went to Liverpool [The LIMMA Training Centre] to spar with a lad called Junior Thompson, who has had three fights as a pro at middleweight.

“I’ve done a few rounds with John Kiely in Bolton, he’s had two fights as a pro, and then I was over at Alex Matvienko’s gym [Elite Boxing] to spar with Jack Kilgannon, who is a Central Area champion.

“He was really sharp at the start, he caught me a little bit off guard, but as the rounds went on I started getting at him.”

Coach Shane Armer has then upgraded his training regime with the help of experts from F45 Training, who have a base in Manchester.

The intention was to sculpt Farnhill into the best version of himself, while enhancing his engine and heightening his explosive power.

Farnhill finished: “I’ve kept the boxing training the same, on the bag and the pads, but I’ve added some strength and conditioning into it.

“I’ve been going over to a gym in Manchester called F45 Training where I’ve been having one or two sessions a week.

“It’s about building that explosive power, along with the conditioning side like rowing machines. It’s all quite simple stuff, but it works.

“My coach Shane [Armer] arranged it so we went over, did a session with them, and I’ve just kept on going back.

“They’ve been helping me with my diet and nutrition as well. It’s been good and it’s definitely made a difference.