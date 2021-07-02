Super-featherweight supremo Josh Holmes ramps things up for fight number seven!

Joshua Holmes

The 25-year-old’s sparring partner, Jordan Gill, is ranked as the fifth best featherweight in the world by the WBA.

Gill, who joined David Coldwell’s headquarters in Rotherham in 2017, recently beat Cesar Juarez of Mexico to win an International title with boxing’s oldest sanctioning body.

The experience was just what was needed for the Phoenix Camp fighter, who has become a part of Dennis Hobson’s growing Fightzone stable.

Holmes will step things up against a tougher, more durable opponent today [Friday] as he hopes to shine once again at the Sheffield Arena.

He takes on Nicaraguan Cristian Narvaez, a tricky customer who has been stopped once in 51 contests.

“I’m feeling sharp and I’m ready to go,” said the former Yorkshire amateur champion.

“I only had three days off after my last fight and I was straight back in. It was just a case of picking up where we left off.

“But I’ve been getting some better sparring in. I went over to Dave Coldwell’s gym to spar with Jordan Gill.

“That was a great experience and I had to stay switched on against him.”

The ex-Eastburn ABC star decorated his record with the first stoppage of his professional tenure on his last outing at the venue.

Stepping up to six rounds for the first time, Holmes forced Danny Allen’s corner to throw in the towel early in the second round.

A similar conclusion might not be as forthcoming on this occasion, but he’s ready to make another big statement regardless of whether or not the fight goes the distance.

He said: “I’m going in against a tougher opponent this time. He’s won 16 times and he’s only been stopped once so it would be a big statement if I can add to that.

“I’m ready for all eventualities; I’m fit enough to go the distance if needed but it would be good to get another stoppage. He’s been in with some good lads and he’s gone the distance with them.

“I won’t go looking for the stoppage because that would be of detriment to my boxing. If it comes, it comes! But timing beats power a lot of the time and that is one of my strengths.”

Holmes has briefly studied Narvaez’s bout against English featherweight champion and British title challenger Reece Mould.

“I watched a couple of rounds of his last fight,” he said. “I don’t need to look too much into it, though. I just need to focus on myself.

“I can get a grasp of what I need to do early on, which comes with experience. I can judge my distances and timing straight away and then adapt to my opponent.