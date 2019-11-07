Burnley RUFC come from behind to beat local rivals Colne

Sunday saw Burnley come from behind to beat derby rivals Colne 24-17 in a cup match at Holden Road.

These are always fiercely-competitive games and it proved to be no different.

Action from Saturday's game'''''PICTURES: Louise Bullock

The opening minutes saw Colne having to defend strongly against a determined Burnley attack, and only sterling work by the backs prevented Burnley scoring.

The first spoils of the game went to Colne when an infringement by Burnley in their final third of the pitch saw Tom Handforth kick a penalty.

Fifteen minutes later Burnley took the lead with a converted try from Marcus Duxbury.

Just two minutes later, a solo effort by Matty Tindall saw him weave through the Burnley defence and dot the ball down under the posts.

The kick was duly converted by Handforth.

There was no further score in the first half, and the half-time whistle saw Colne just edging it 10-7.

A strong start to the second half by Burnley saw them add a converted try to their tally in the 45th minute, from Steve Harrison.

Some strong and persistent pressure by the Colne forwards saw their determination pay off just 10 minutes later when Ant Minshall went over just under the sticks. The kick was again duly converted by Handforth, tipping the scales back in Colne’s favour 17 points to 14.

The next 10 minutes saw both strong defence and good attacking play by Colne, although they were unable to add to their score.

Burnley, however, scored two quick tries from Harrison and Duxbury in the next period of play, tipping the balance of power in their favour, leading 24 points to 17.

Colne did get a try in the last few minutes of play with Jamie Gane powering his way over. However, the referee judged the final pass to have been forward, and the try was disallowed.

That was how the game finished, with Burnley running out winners.

The ladies recorded a 24-13 victory over Ashfield.

Burnley’s scorers were Laura Ackroyd, with two tries, birthday girl Hannah Worthington and Siama Hussain. Ackroyd added a couple of conversions.

This weekend, the veterans play tonight at 7 p.m., tomorrow the first and second XVs are at home to Thornton and Kirkby Lonsdale at 2-30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Under 7/8/10/12s are at Rossendale, the Under 9s are training, the Under 13s are at Widnes, and the Under 14/15s are home to Garstang and Rossendale, all 11 a.m. kick-offs.