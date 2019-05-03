Captain Matthew Walker as proud as punch with his Colne CC side

Colne captain Matthew Walker was as proud as punch as his side recorded a second maximum points return in succession.

The Division Two leaders backed up their opening day triumph over Rawtenstall with a commanding display against Milnrow.

Kenton Rhodes hit a career best 78 in Colne’s 131 run win at Ladyhouse, putting on 116 for the opening wicket with Shahbaz Rashid.

Colne’s top scorer, who surpassed his previous best of 73, hit 12 fours and a six after facing 77 deliveries while his partner in crime found the boundary four times on his way to 38.

Professional James Price also had his say on the innings with a knock of 24 as the visitors were bowled out for 202.

“We wanted to repeat our start to the season and we put in another good performance,” said Walker.

“It transpired to be a difficult batting wicket so I was pleased with the score we posted.

“It was a good performance with bat and ball and maximum points is always pleasing.

“I’ve got to give our first wicket partnership a mention. They put on nearly 120, which is a fantastic achievement. They set the stall out for everybody else to capitalise.

“They had done the groundwork for us so there wasn’t as much pressure as what there could have been on everybody else’s shoulders.”

The home side struggled to get going in their reply, which was mainly down to the bowling prowess of Andy Hakin and John Lambert.

Hakin, making his first start of the season, recovered from a slow start to finish up with 5-37 while veteran Lambert added 4-18 from a 10 over spell.

“Andy was lucky to stay on at first but then he settled in to a rhythm and routine,” Walker said. “He wasn’t at his best at first but he bowled a good spell.

“He’ll be getting back in to his stride with a good number of overs under his belt. It was a big task for Milnrow once we removed their pro (Neil Hornbuckle).

“Andy and John Lambert bowled well in tandem and used the track to their advantage. They both did the business.”

Colne host Littleborough at the Horsfield on Sunday.