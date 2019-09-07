Colne CC captain Matthew Walker can almost taste the champagne

The champagne is still on ice, but Colne captain Matthew Walker is hoping to pop the cork this weekend to celebrate the Division Two championship.

The bubbles are fizzing nicely, the excitement is building, tongues are wagging and the trophy will be en route to Dill Hall Lane.

The league leaders have been insurmountable all season, they’ve already secured promotion to the Lancashire League’s top flight, and they only require a couple of bonus points to guarantee the title.

They travel to Enfield on Sunday to try and get everything wrapped up, but Walker won’t allow his players to get carried away.

He said: “We are in prime position to do it, but it’s still going to be a difficult game. We’re very much looking forward to it and trying to get it over the line.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to finish it off, we only need to pick up two points, but we want to do it properly and ensure that we win the game with maximum points.

“We want to make sure that we are crowned champions in our own right. We don’t want to be in another scenario where we’re celebrating after a loss.

“Enfield are on a good run and they’ve been climbing the table. It’s a difficult task that we’re faced with.

“Winning silverware doesn’t come around that often for us at The Horsfield, but we’re trying to keep everybody in check.

“It would be really special to be the first team to have our name on that trophy. It would be good to get back in to the top division while adding some silverware to the cabinet.”

Sunday’s fixture will also be professional James Price’s last hurrah as the South African bids farewell to his team-mates after two years at the club.

The 27-year-old finished unbeaten on 70 at the weekend as Colne beat Bacup by six wickets to strengthen their hold.

He put on 97 for the third wicket with David Spokes (27) after Andy Hakin’s 4-23 off 9.3 overs had restricted the visitors to 106.

Walker said: “James [Price] had another good innings at the weekend and once again put us in a position to win the game. He went through the 1,000 run total in the league as well.

“He’s had a fantastic season with the bat and he’s contributed heavily with the ball. For him to sign off with the title would be fantastic.

“During the seasons he has been with us he has been brilliant, he’s highly thought of by everybody associated with the club.

“He’s been a model professional and a fantastic player. He was just what we needed and we’ll be letting him go with a heavy heart.”