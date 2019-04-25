Colne CC set standard on the opening day

Colne captain Matthew Walker is expecting big things from professional James Price after the South African laid down a marker in the club’s opening day win.

The 27-year-old, who scored 718 runs and added 27 wickets at the Horsfield last season, proved to be the match winner in the six wicket triumph over Rawtenstall.

Price took a league best 4-27 when restricting the visitors to 133, with Danny Kegg finishing with 3-32 and John Lambert chipping in with 3-39, before making an unbeaten 62 with the bat.

“The pro opened his account well, he took four wickets and added 60-odd runs,” said Walker. “Everybody wants to improve on last season and James Price has the capabilities to do that. He laid down a marker. Hopefully he can repeat that this weekend.”

Chris Walton posted 21 during Colne’s innings and Adam Holt made an unbeaten 15 to round off the chase in the 31st over alongside his paid man.

Walker said: “Picking up a victory on the opening day of the season is always everybody’s objective so to do it with 12 points was a bonus. There’s still room for improvement but we were quite strong in all three facets of the game.

“We dropped a couple of catches in the field but we got away with it and took advantage of those opportunities.”

Vice-captain Andy Hakin returns for the trip to Ladyhouse where Colne take on Milnrow on Sunday. He’ll replace Ammad Akram in the XI.

“They were beaten by Enfield in their first game and we won their last year so we’ll be looking for a similar outcome,” Walker said. “We’d like another 12 points and set a good standard for ourselves. We know it’s going to be a long, difficult season.

“There are some strong sides, but there’s no reason why we can’t get ourselves somewhere near the top if we continue to perform how we did against Rawtenstall.”