Colne start to make amends fordismal derby day

Colne gave the perfect response to their derby defeat by recording their third win of the season at Rishton on Sunday.

Matt Walker’s side were humbled by neighbours Nelson last week, with the game done and dusted before 3 p.m.

The skipper said: “We have to go to Rishton on Sunday and try and put things right.”

And an eight-wicket win was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Rishton won the toss at Blackburn Road and elected to bat, but, having been 52-8, were all out for 103 in the 41st over.

Walker took 3-14 and Chris Walton 3-15, while Jhangir Liaqat took 1-9 off 10 overs.

Colne professional James Price hit 66 not out in reply, with 10 fours and two sixes, from 39 balls, as he put on an unbroken partnership worth 78 for the third wicket with Liaqat (15 not out).

Colne host Lowerhouse on Sunday.