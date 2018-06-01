Cricket round-up: Nelson, Colne, Earby and Barnoldswick

Nelson went down to reigning Lancashire League champions Clitheroe by 57 runs at Chatburn Road on Sunday.

Home skipper Jack Dewhurst won the toss and elected to bat, and his side made 234-7 in their 50 overs.

Clitheroe openers Charlie Dewhurst (66) and Harry Lang (45) shared 101, before Lang was bowled by visiting professional Reeza Hendricks (pictured, 3-78). The captain (21) joined his sibling, and they added 40 runs before they were both dismissed in quick succession. A half-century from professional Fawad Alam, and 31 from Sam Mulligan pushed the score out towards the final tally.

Pakistani all-rounder Alam then took three of the first four wickets, including Hendricks (15). Captain Russell Bradley (31) and Caleb Grant (47) added 69 for the fifth wicket, while David Crotty added 23 and Khurrum Nazir 20, but Nelson finished 57 runs short.

Nelson host Enfield tonight in their first Twenty20 outing, and East Lancs visit Seedhill in the league on Sunday.

Colne endured a disappointing weekend as they exited the Worsley Cup on Saturday, before a chastening league defeat the following day.

On Saturday, Matt Waller’s side hosted league newcomers Norden in the last 16 of the Worsley Cup, and were beaten by 52 runs.

Norden batted first and hit 256-8, as Josh Tolley hit 100, including 12 fours and two maxiumums.

He shared 110 for the first wicket with Harvey Fitton (36).

Hamza Danyal (2-38) sent back Fitton and professional Jake Sandham (0) in the space of four balls, but Tolley and Dominic Humphreys added 114 for the third wicket.

Humphreys finished with 73, with nine fours and three sixes.

Greg Butterworth added 15, with Chris Walton claiming 3-45 for Colne.

Paid man Sandham then took 3-34, Chris Humphreys 2-27 and captain Hashum Malik 2-36 as Colne went from 38-5 and 129-7 to finish on 204-9 in reply.

Danny Kegg top-scored with 52, his best score in the competition, while Jhangir Liaqat (pictured) hit a career best 53.

Skipper Walker added 31 and Andy Hakin 25.

The following day, Colne endured a day to forget as they lost at home to Church, who claimed a club record 236-run win.

Professional Johnny Riekert hit 86, with 13 fours, as the visitors made 291-7.

He shared 127 for the 3rd wicket with captain Levi Wolfenden, who hit 12 fours and two sixes in his 80. Sam Holt added 41, Josh Scully 23 and Craig Fergusson 22 not out. Liaqat took 4-88 for Colne.

Josh Dentith then took 6-30 and Riekert 3-12 to bowl Colne out for 55, of which skipper Walker made 20.

Colne are at Darwen on Sunday, and host Clitheroe in the Twenty20 tonight.

Despite a knock of 64 from skipper Matt Nutter (pictured), Earby went down to a 49-run defeat at home to Baxenden in their Ramsbottom Cup Group Two clash on Saturday.

Visiting captain Gary Sudworth won the toss and decided to bat first, and Baxenden made 214-7 in their 40 overs.

Abrar Hamed hit 31 before being first man out at 42, caught by Nutter off Jason Lockley, and Earby took wickets at regular intervals after that, before Colne FC defender Alex Coleman (63) and Josh Walker (35 not out) put on 59 for the sixth wicket to move to 203.

There were two wickets apiece for substitute professional Edward Read (2-49), Lockley (2-13) and Richard Craddock (2-40).

Nutter led the charge in reply, putting on 58 with Lee Parkinson (18) for the first wicket, but that would be the best partnership, with only Craddock (23) able to join the captain for any length of time as they shared 43 for the fifth wicket.

Nutter was seventh man out for 64 at 142, and Earby were all out for 165 in the 33rd over.

Earby host derby rivals Barnoldswick in the league tomorrow, with Barlick also on the back of a defeat, in the league at home to Brinscall on Sunday.

Barnoldswick won the toss and batted at Victory Park, and made 196-8, with visiting pro Sehan Weerasinghe taking 5-64.

Shaukat Sheraz made 28, Nabeel Ahmed 24, Chalana De Silva 19, Matthew Haines 33, skipper Jonathan Beech 29 and Scott Howarth-Hynes 22 not out.

In reply, Brinscall passed the target with 11 balls and six wickets to spare, as skipper Liam Winstanley hit 53.