Crotty hits second ton of season

David Crotty continued his superb season with the bat as he hit a Lancashire League best 139, as Nelson earned a club record 208-run victory at Rawtenstall on Saturday.

Crotty’s second ton of the season wasn’t the only one on the afternoon, as Nelson substitute professional Daryn Smit added 108 not out, as the visitors racked up a club record 350-3 at the Worswick Memorial Ground, against a side playing without a professional.

Russell Bradley won the toss and decided to bat, and brother Lewis hit 64, as he shared an opening stand worth 132 with Crotty.

Matthew Pettinger added 20 in a partnership of 58 with Crotty, who then fell at 300, after putting on 110 with Smit.

Smit and skipper Russell Bradley put on an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 50 with Smit scoring all the runs, the captain unbeaten on 0.

Crotty now has 621 runs for the season in the league, from 15 innings, with an average of 56.45.

Nelson made relatively short work of Rawtenstall in their reply.

Former captain Neil Thompson took 3-18, Caleb Grant 3-30, Smit 2-24 and Matthew Heap 2-28, with Tabassum Aziz top-scoring with 61 and Ishaq Hussain adding 22 as Rawtenstall were all out for 142 in 45 overs.

Smit will again play as sub professional for Nelson on Sunday as they take on Middleton at Seedhill.

Bradley’s side sit 10th in the Lancashire League table with seven games to play, seven points clear of Todmorden in 13th place – with the top 12 clubs forming the top league as of next year.

Their remaining games are: Church (a), Walsden (h), Rishton (a), Lowerhouse (h), Milnrow (a), Rochdale (a).