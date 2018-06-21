Crotty stars in Nelson victory

David Crotty was the man of the match as his all-round display helped Nelson record a third-successive Lancashire League win at Seedhill against Great Harwood.

Russell Bradley’s side built on the wins over East Lancashire and derby rivals Colne with a two-wicket success on Sunday.

Crotty claimed 5-27 – a career best – before top scoring with 64 in reply, which included eight fours and a six.

Bradley won the toss and decided to field, with Nelson taking wickets at regular intervals.

Opener Matthew Oddie made 32, before a partnership worth 63 for the sixth wicket between Patrick Swanney – who top scored with 39 – and captain Paul Houldsworth, who added 33.

They took the score from 68-5 to 131-6, but the final four wickets fell for 17 runs as Great Harwood finished on 148 all out.

Matthew Heap joined Crotty in taking a career-best with the ball as he claimed 3-22.

also took a career best 3-22 for Nelson.

Nerlson lost two early wickets in reply, reduced to 16-2, but Bradley and opener Crotty shared 45 for the third wicket, before the skipper fell for 24.

Elliot Bradley made 13, with Crotty sixth man out at 129.

Nelson lost two more wickets, as professional Ashen Silva took 3-37 and Paul Newton 3-34 for Great Harwood, but they got over the line in the 37th over.

Nelson will travel to My Protein Turf Moor to face Burnley on Sunday.