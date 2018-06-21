Defeat for Earby and Barnoldswick

Barnoldswick and Earby both slipped to defeat in a rain-affected Ribblesdale League programme on Saturday.

A number of games across the league were hit by heavy showers across the county, but reduced overs matches managed to be completed.

Barnoldswick ran Cherry Tree close at Victory Park in a 30-overs per side match.

Cherry Tree won the toss and inserted the hosts, who were soon facing an uphill task.

Cherry Tree had Barnoldswick at 30-5, with the top order all dismissed cheaply.

Matt Haynes (34) and skipper Jonathan Beech(27) stopped the rot, as they shared 45 for the sixth wicket, and the hosts went on to close on 96-9.

For Cherry Tree, Stefan Klopper took 3-25 and Kelan Flourentine 4-41.

Chalana De Silva (pictured) then trapped Jake Willacy for four, but that only brought Klopper to the crease, and he anchored the reply with 51.

De Silva ended with 4-40, but Cherry Tree passed the total with four wickets and five balls in hand.

Barlick are at Feniscowles on Friday in the Twenty20, and at Read in the league on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Earby were at Section B leaders Ribblesdale Wanderers.

Matt Nutter won the toss and decided to bat, but Earby were bowled out for 140, as Nathan Hodge top scored with 32.

Nutter hit 24 and Sam Parry 25.

Jordan Britcliffe took 3-50, Primosh Perera 4-47 and Ian Britcliffe 3-15 for Wanderers.

In reply, Mack Spencer made 44 and Sam Jackson 59 not out as Ribblesdale won by seven wickets in the 26th over.

On Friday, Earby are at Cherry Tree in the Twenty20 competition, and at Euxton in the league on Saturday.