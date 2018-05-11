Depleted Nelson are knocked out

A depleted Nelson were knocked out of the Worsley Cup on Saturday, and went down to last year’s runners-up Darwen in the league on Sunday.

Russell Bradley’s (pictured) side were drawn at league newcomers Norden in the cup, making the trip to Stag Park.

Home skipper Hashum Malik won the toss and inserted the visitors – including five Bradleys, brothers Russell, Lewis and Elliot, father Michael and namesake Jack .

But Nelson collapsed from 64-2 to 81 all out, as Greg Butterworth took 5-14, and Harvey Fitton 2-11.

Visiting professional Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 21.

In reply, Jamie Randall took 2-25, but Norden eased home in the 21st over.

Then the following day in the league, Nelson were beaten by 173 runs by Darwen at Seedhill.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat, and Dave Bowden top scored with 52, while Scott Friend added 39, captain Mark Friend 31, Jordan Clarke 29 and Kamran Anwar 19 as Darwen closed on 243-9.

Waqas Tahir took 3-55 for Nelson.

Skipper Bradley came in with the score 10-2, and made 32 of his side’s 70 not out.

Bradley said: “We didn’t perform well with the bat in either game.

“There were debuts for five players over the weekend, and it was a good experience for the young lads.

“They didn’t look out of place, so that was a positive.

“I think we had two 15-year-olds and another two were 16. We’re not scared of giving younger players an opportunity and will continue to do that.

“We have some promising Under 17s coming through, a lot of Under 13 and Under 15s.

“There are some decent young players, and the team itself isn’t too old, and could be together a few years.”

Nelson are at Lanehead to take on Bacup on Sunday.