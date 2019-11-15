Earby land promising Sri Lankan cricketer Nuwanidu Fernando

Earby Cricket Club have announced the signing of Nuwanidu Fernando as their overseas professional for the 2020 Ribblesdale Cricket League season.

Fernando is an exciting youngster who has played 17 matches – one Test and 16 ODIs – for the Sri Lankan Under 19s, including the ICC Under 19 World Cup in New Zealand.

A strong, top-order batsman, Fernando broke into the Sri Lankan Under 19 side for the Asian Cricket Council Under 19 Asia Cup in November 2017, playing matches against Afghanistan, UAE, and Pakistan.

He was then a key member of the side that travelled to New Zealand in January 2018 for the World Cup, where he averaged 33, before five matches – one Test and four ODIs – against the touring Indian side in July and August that year, where his highlight was a fighting 78 from 134 balls in the first Youth Test.

Fernando earned his national selection courtesy of a strong showing in the Super Under 19 Provincial Tournament in April 2016, where he averaged 58.50.

In December 2016, he made his first-class debut, hitting 25 for Panadura in Sri Lanka’s Premier Tournament (Tier B).

On January 1st this year, he was picked to play against the touring Ireland A side for the Sri Lanka President’s XI, hitting a fine 35.

Thereafter, he joined Premier (Tier A) side Badureliya and played two first-class matches over the following weeks.

Whilst known for his batting, Fernando is a skillful off-spinner, who was a genuine all-rounder at College and under-age level.

The talented batting all-rounder is a potential star of the future, and is now set to embark on his maiden UK stint having signed with the Applegarth side, who enjoyed a fine 2019 campaign, finishing runners-up to neighbours Barnoldswick in Section B.