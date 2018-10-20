Earby snap up Sri Lankan

Earby have signed Sri Lankan Under 19 star Ashen Bandara for their 2019 Ribblesdale Cricket League campaign.

Bandara, 19, is one of Sri Lanka’s hottest prospects.

A genuine all-rounder, Bandara has been tipped for great things, following a glittering junior career.

A schoolboy prodigy, he starred for St Aloysius’ College in Galle and excelled for the Sri Lankan Under 19s, before making a huge impression on the professional circuit.

Having made his respective white ball debuts in January 2016 (T20) and March 2018 (List A), Bandara was rewarded with his first-class debut in February 2018, as he impressed as he hit a brilliant 87 not out for Saracens in Sri Lanka’s Premier Tournament, Tier A.

Bandara featured for Sri Lanka in 33 matches (five Tests, 28 Youth ODIs), during which time he toured South Africa, England, Australia, Malaysia and New Zealand – the latter for the 2017/18 ICC Under 19 World Cup, where he averaged 37.88 with the bat.

Speaking about the signing, Earby spokesman Lee Parkinson said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ashen has agreed to come and play for Earby CC in 2019.

“We have received some very positive feedback from contacts in Sri Lanka, stating that Ashen is a hot prospect and is very well thought of.

“We would ike to place on record our thanks and gratitude to Steven and the team at CricX for all the help and support they have provided us in our search for a professional for next season.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and we are extremely pleased to have secured Ashen’s services.”