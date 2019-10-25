Flying start for Trawden AC

There was a flying start to the popular winter series for Trawden AC members on Sunday morning.

Martin Greenwood recorded the second fastest time ever seen in the Rodney Round, a punishing race around the Knotts Lane and Lenches Road area of Colne.

Some 66 members took part in the race with Dawn Tibbs the first lady home.

The series continues with the Devil’s Footprint Fell Race on Pendle Hill in early December.

A little further from home, Michael Wrigley, John McDonald, Ashley Eastwood, David Pickles and Ian and Vanessa Hothersall were all in action in the Bruges Half Marathon on Sunday while Dan Grundy raced to a top 100 place in the Yorkshire Marathon in a new PB, with team-mates Sean Fitzpatrick, Gary Barwell and James Turner all completed the race.

Sunday also saw David Howard record a PB while finishing third in the V60 category in the Lytham Green Drive Five with Colin Smith also recording a good time.

And Adam Howard finished in the top 20 in the Holmfirth 10k with Verity Brown also running well.

On Saturday almost 250 teams comprising nearly 1,500 runners headed to the Peak District for the British Fell Relay Championships.

The open men’s team was led off by Jim Garside with Martin Greenwood and Tom Cosway taking up the baton from him. Peter Stobbs and Jamie McIlvenny were next up and then Mick Dobson ran the final leg to see Trawden finish in 89th place.

Sussie Pedder was first off in the lady veterans team and she handed over to Joanne Perry and Jenny Garside. Fiona Hill and Fionnuala Swan ran the third leg before Kerrie-anne Bretherton brought the team home in 149th place.

Juniors were also in action in the Northern Athletics Cross Country Relays.

Isabelle Perry, Tamzin Osborne and Agatha Taylor saw the under 11 girls finish 10th, a place matched by the under 13s boys team of Ben Stratton, Callum Osborne and Harry Smith.

The under 13s girls - Leila Smithurst, Isobel Beechey and Ruby Fort - finished 22nd and the under 15s girls team of Abigail Stratton, Emma Perry and Eve Hartley were 23rd.

Saturday also saw Adam Holda and Paul Brown complete the Langdale Marathon while Sean Cole and Aaron Maguire were in action in the Langdale Half Marathon.