Jay Rodriguez of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's third goal

10 years on from Burnley's dramatic League Cup semi-final defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor

Remarkably, it is 10 years today since one of the most bitter-sweet evenings in Burnley history.

The Clarets trailed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 from their Carling Cup semi-final first leg at White Hart Lane. But, back at Turf Moor, they stunned Harry Redknapp's side as they stormed back to level the tie at the end of 90 minutes. Had away goals counted there and then, Burnley would have advanced to Wembley to face Manchester United but extra-time it was and Roman Pavlyuchenko and Jermain Defoe broke Burnley hearts.

Chris McCann scores Burnley's second goal at Turf Moor

1. On target

Chris McCann scores Burnley's second goal at Turf Moor
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
McCann urges the Turf Moor crowd to get behind their side as an unlikely comeback gathered momentum

2. Game on!

McCann urges the Turf Moor crowd to get behind their side as an unlikely comeback gathered momentum
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
Jay Rodriguez, then a teenager, makes it 3-0 on the night

3. It's three!

Jay Rodriguez, then a teenager, makes it 3-0 on the night
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
Rodriguez wheels away after scoring his semi-final goal

4. Celebration time

Rodriguez wheels away after scoring his semi-final goal
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4