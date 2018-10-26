Admirals see light at end of tunnel

Nelson boss Andy Harrison admits he is starting to “see a shining light at the end of the tunnel” after the Admirals picked up a pair of wins.

Harrison described Monday’s trip to Daisy Hill as “arguably our biggest game of the season to date”, and his side responded to the challenge.

The Admirals thumped the hosts 4-1, with first half goals from Charlie Lloyd, an own goal, Keiran Demaine and Jake Townsend, only denied a clean sheet in the second minute of injury time.

That came on the back of Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Hanley Town in the Macron Cup, with a brace from Nathan Webb giving Harrison the perfect pick up after his first game in sole charge last Tuesday ended in a 5-0 FA Vase exit at home to Ashington.

And Harrison said: “When we came in last year, it was about rebuilding for this season really, and now I think we can finally see a shining light at the end of the tunnel!

“Saturday’s performance was outstanding – 2-1 didn’t reflect our dominance.

“And we kicked on on Monday – that was a monkey off our back, winning back to back games.

“And now we want to win our first home league game and make it back to back league wins.

“Bacup on Saturday will be a big test – they’re probably in a false position, but nothing less than three points will do.”

Nelson will be without Webb and James Wolfenden, who have hamstring injuries, but Harrison has options within his squad: “We’re finding a way to get the best out of the players we’ve got – we maybe had too many players in similar positions, and were chopping and changing.

“But now we have a core of 18 playing for a shirt, and if you play well, you keep it.”