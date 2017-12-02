Alyssa eyes England opportunity

Year 9 Fisher More pupil football star Alyssa Aherne is achieving success at every turn on the pitch at the moment.

Over the summer Alyssa was scouted to join the academy at Manchester United, where she now trains three or four times per week.

Alongside that, she has also been selected to captain Lancashire in the Under 14 age group for the 2017/18 season.

Finally, Alyssa has been selected to represent the North of England in their upcoming friendly against the Midlands.

This is a step on the way to playing for England schoolgirls.England scouts will be at the game to select a squad to work with over the upcoming season, so good luck Alyssa!