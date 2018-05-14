Arfield thrilled to be teaming up with idol Gerrard at Ibrox

Scott Arfield could hardly contain his excitement after becoming Steven Gerrard's first signing as Rangers boss.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who said farewell to the Clarets yesterday after making 193 appearances for the club in all competitions, was thrilled to be teaming up with his idol at Ibrox having signed a four-year deal.

Arfield, who finalised his move on Monday morning, after being in attendance at Burnley's game against AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor, is backing himself to do the business in the SPL.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," he said. "I'm excited. I really think the next challenge will be extremely exciting. I've got that drive back and I want to see where it takes me.

"My family is split across the board so I've upset some of them but I'm a hero to the others. There are so many steps that I've taken in my career that people have questionned - the Canada one, not wanting to sign for the Old Firm when I was leaving Scotland, coming down to England at such a young age.

"I'm backing myself even more on this one, because of my experiences at this club and over my time in England I'm a better player and a better person. I back myself to be as successful in my next challenge as I was in this one."

The Canada international, who made his last appearance for Sean Dyche's side in the 1-0 defeat to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in February, went toe-to-toe with his new boss on Boxing Day in 2014 when the Reds ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of Raheem Sterling's strike.

Now he can't wait to work with him. "If you can't get excited by that appointment then you shouldn't really be in football," said Arfield, who had four years at Falkirk.

"Everybody knows who Steven Gerrard is around the world so the emphasis is on him to see how he gets on in his first management job.

"People around the world will be looking at him which moves Rangers on to the next level because of that appointment.

"His number two, Gary McAllister, shows that the club is only going one way. I feel that I can help it enormously on the pitch and they can help it off the pitch. I think it bodes well for everybody.

"I remember playing against him at Turf Moor and that was one of my highlights of my time in England.

"He was always my hero and I always wanted to play against him to see what he did. We got beat here 1-0 on Boxing Day and he played that game. After that I was like 'wow'. It's brilliant and I can't wait to work with him."