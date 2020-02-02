Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta criticises Turf Moor playing surface after goalless draw at Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wasn't happy with the upkeep of the playing surface at Turf Moor as the Gunners drew a fourth Premier League game in succession.

The Spaniard felt the standard of the pitch wasn't condusive to his side's way of playing, adding that it hampered the away side's display.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at Turf Moor

"The conditions were difficult, the grass was long, they didn’t put any water on it and that is not a very helpful thing to play football," said the Gunners boss.

"Absolutely ( I expected the conditions) I didn’t water the pitch yesterday at the training ground. I expected it but it doesn’t make it easy to play."

The 37-year-old did, however, give credit to the Clarets following the goalless draw. Burnley pressed well, proved physically superior and made life hard for the visitors.

He said: "They do really well what they do, it is their strength and you are allowed to do it so we had to adapt.

"We adapted really well in some moments but it is not the grass it is the quality and what they (Burnley) do they do really well and we could not cope with that in the right way."