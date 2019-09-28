Aston Villa 2, Burnley 2

Burnley twice came from behind to take a point at Aston Villa.

After trailing 1-0 at the break, a tactical change from Sean Dyche at half-time gave his side more control, and goals from Jay Rodriguez and Chris Wood cancelled out efforts from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn.

You could barely take your eyes off the first half, with both sides committed to attack.

The outstanding McGinn headed an early chance just over the angle from a Matt Targett cross, after the Scot had spread play out to the left, while Chris Wood really should have done better than glance Erik Pieters’ centre wide of the far post.

Having traded headed opportunities, both sides then hit the woodwork.

First, Conor Hourihane’s free kick grazed the outside of the post, before Dwight McNeil clipped the top of the bar at the other end with Tom Heaton beaten.

Villa thought they had scored when McGinn poked in a Hourihane cross, after striker Wesley failed to connect.

However, after a lengthy wait, VAR adjudged Hourihane to be offside when receiving the ball.

Tyrone Mings had to clear a corner from former Villan Ashley Westwood off the line by the near post, and when another one-time Villa man Matt Lowton wasted a fine crossing opportunity, McGinn switched the play to the right, and Frederic Guilbert’s cross was flicked into the far corner by El Ghazi.

Burnley struggled to settle after the goal, as Villa bossed the remainder of the half, with McGinn dictating the play.

Nick Pope did well to get across to his left to deny Jack Grealish, as Burnley went in just one goal in arrears.

Dyche had seen enough and replaced Jack Cork with Jay Rodriguez at the break, going to a 4-2-3-1.

And the Clarets had a great chance to go level as Barnes bullied Guilbert, to hold the ball up on the edge of the area, and from his pass, Jeff Hendrick’s shot deflected off Mings for a corner.

That corner came to nothing, but moments later, Ben Mee headed into the side netting from a McNeil corner.

Midway through the second half, the equaliser came as Barnes battled to keep the ball on the left, and Pieters crossed, with Rodriguez heading his first Premier League goal for the club.

That was where the system works well, with Barnes on the left, and Rodriguez coming in from the right, while McNeil saw more of the ball and Burnley had more control.

However, somewhat against the run of play in the second half, Villa substitute Trezeguet found space to cross from the right, and McGinn was in space to beat Pope with his left foot at the far post.

Villa’s lead lasted 92 seconds, as Lowton measured up a cross, and Wood gobbled up the header at the back post to level it up again.

Villa pressed for a winner, with seven minutes of injury time added on, but Burnley held on to make it three away games without defeat.