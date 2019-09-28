Aston Villa 2, Burnley 2: Photo gallery as Clarets earn a point at Villa Park
Burnley fans left Villa Park in a jubilant mood following a second half performance which more than earned their point against the Villains.
We've put together a gallery of the best images from the game.
Clarets midfielder Jack Cork feels the full force from Villa's John McGinn
Getty
John McGinn again involved as Dwight McNeil chases him back
Getty
Ben Mee challenges Wesley for the ball
Getty
Anwar El Ghazi fires the Villians ahead
Getty
